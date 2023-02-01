EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 669.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

