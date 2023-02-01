EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 309,060 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,376,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,553,000 after purchasing an additional 115,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 20.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,168,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,511,000 after purchasing an additional 201,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

Robert Half International Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $77.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

