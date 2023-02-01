EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 1,892.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth approximately $42,586,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth approximately $5,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,570,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,584,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 109,266 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLK opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

