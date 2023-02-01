EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Open Text by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Open Text by 148.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Open Text by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Open Text stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Open Text had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $852.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

