EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $74,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,497,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,313,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after buying an additional 437,115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after buying an additional 325,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,822,000 after buying an additional 269,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after buying an additional 231,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.50. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

