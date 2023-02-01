EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of KE by 476.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of KE by 53.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -1.40. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on KE in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

KE Company Profile



KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

