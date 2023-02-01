EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 730 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after acquiring an additional 203,381 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 742,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,406,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 687,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.9 %

EME stock opened at $148.25 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $156.67. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EME. KeyCorp increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.