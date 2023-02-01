EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $83.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.76.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $218,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,442 shares of company stock worth $1,709,539 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $156.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

