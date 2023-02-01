Fairfield Bush & CO. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 151.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,859,084. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

