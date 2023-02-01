Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,600 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 841,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,841 shares in the company, valued at $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,040,000 after purchasing an additional 86,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,931,000 after purchasing an additional 965,940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

FSS stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $54.01.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $346.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.10 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

