First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) CEO Acquires $183,250.44 in Stock

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) CEO T Michael Price acquired 13,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

