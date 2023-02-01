FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $208.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

