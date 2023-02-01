Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 27,316 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2,649.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 582.4% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 3.9 %

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,491,859,084. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.