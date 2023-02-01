FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of FMC worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in FMC by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.82.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $133.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

