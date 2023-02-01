Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $38.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FL. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Foot Locker Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,538 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $43.51 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

