Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 373.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 411,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 324,633 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $3,844,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BCRX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,676,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,676,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.