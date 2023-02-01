Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 187,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 61,581 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 618,319 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $69,551.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $69,551.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $93,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,746.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,921 shares of company stock worth $3,079,126. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denny’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

Denny’s Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

