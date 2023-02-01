Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,143 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.78.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $105.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

