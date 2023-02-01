Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 3,114 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 159,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 135.1% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

