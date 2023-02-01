Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,372 shares of company stock worth $342,038. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

