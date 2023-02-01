Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $260,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -168.75 and a beta of 1.26. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.