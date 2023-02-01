Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $263,000 in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,518.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Terex Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of TEX opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.