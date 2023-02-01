Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $264,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2,234.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 710,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.0% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 174,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

CNQ stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading

