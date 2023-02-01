Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2,701.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $559,311.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on International Money Express from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Articles

