Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,619 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

