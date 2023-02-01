Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,368,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,786,000 after buying an additional 92,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,012,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.69.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

