Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,880 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.10) to GBX 2,987 ($36.89) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

About Shell

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.