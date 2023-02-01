Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ventas by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,428 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ventas by 20.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,129,000 after acquiring an additional 979,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 88.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after acquiring an additional 785,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,787,000 after acquiring an additional 761,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,442,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

