Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FPRUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fraport from €48.00 ($52.17) to €50.00 ($54.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fraport from €45.00 ($48.91) to €47.00 ($51.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fraport in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fraport from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Fraport Price Performance

Fraport stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

