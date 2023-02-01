Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($50.11) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of FRE opened at €26.53 ($28.84) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($86.96). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.91.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

