FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.55. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $83.49 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $105.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 408.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 72.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $105,000.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.