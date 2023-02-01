FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Decreased by Analyst

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Vericel in a report issued on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Vericel stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.44 and a beta of 1.83. Vericel has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,794,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 492,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 251,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,737.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 209,301 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 820,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 166,533 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

