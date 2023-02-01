GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,958,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,566,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GameStop by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,946,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 24.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after buying an additional 83,218 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 306.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 249,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11,704.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

GameStop Stock Performance

NYSE GME opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

