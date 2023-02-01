Gavin Rennick Sells 17,550 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gavin Rennick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schlumberger alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC raised their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.