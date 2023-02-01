General Atlantic Partners Aiv Sells 1,801,352 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,239,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,861,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,972,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General Atlantic Partners Aiv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,800,000 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $52,380,000.00.

Clear Secure Stock Up 1.4 %

Clear Secure stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.09 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clear Secure by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

