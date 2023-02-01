GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Short Interest Down 6.1% in January

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $88.05.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

