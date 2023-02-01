Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.91%.

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose bought 7,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose bought 7,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 187,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 65,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Articles

