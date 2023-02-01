Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Shares of HAS stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

