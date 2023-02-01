HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $293.00 at Citigroup

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $280.00 to $293.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

HCA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.

HCA stock opened at $255.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.22. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

