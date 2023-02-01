Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,698 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $2,867,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. TheStreet raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.72.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

