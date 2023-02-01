Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.21 and a beta of 1.95. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.99%.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.