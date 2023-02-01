HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives $55.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDELY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($46.74) to €41.00 ($44.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($47.83) to €49.00 ($53.26) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HeidelbergCement Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

