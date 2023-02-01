Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Raised to $70.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HXL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Hexcel Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $70.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 822,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,391,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

