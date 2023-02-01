Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 205,500 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,006.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $7,043,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $4,216,250.00.

VNOM opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.72 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 20.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,932,000 after acquiring an additional 38,611 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,214,000 after acquiring an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,086,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 85,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 44.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

