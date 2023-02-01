HSBC Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $75.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HSBC from $56.80 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.63% from the company’s previous close.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger stock opened at $56.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,679 shares of company stock valued at $19,717,399. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

