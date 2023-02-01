Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 1,000 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,196.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hudson Global stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $48.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 15.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

