Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,096,200 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 3,308,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 673.1 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:IFNNF opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.27. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $42.12.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

