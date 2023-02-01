ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $13.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($14.13) to €13.40 ($14.57) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.22) to €12.50 ($13.59) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €15.80 ($17.17) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.22) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Up 2.6 %

ING Groep stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). ING Groep had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Articles

