Insider Buying: Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Acquires C$23,500.00 in Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,895,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,620,442.50.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 100,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

On Friday, December 30th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 37,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,435.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 78,500 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,232.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 34,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$7,888.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

Blue Star Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE BAU opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.70.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

