Insider Buying: The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Acquires C$805,983.20 in Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) Director Parag Shah acquired 273,400 shares of Westaim stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$805,983.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,844,000.

Parag Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Parag Shah acquired 125,000 shares of Westaim stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$268,750.00.

WED opened at C$2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.59. The Westaim Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$2.93. The company has a market cap of C$410.02 million and a PE ratio of 36.25.

About Westaim

Westaim ( CVE:WED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Westaim Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

